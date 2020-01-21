This Résumé Tool Can Help Keep You in the Mix for Your Dream Job

Avoid falling through the cracks with Rezi.

January 21, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most successful entrepreneurs didn't just start their companies and become immediate successes. They started elsewhere, worked their way up, and developed valuable experience that informed their entrepreneurial decisions. As an aspiring entrepreneur, there's a lot you can learn from how other companies operate, which is why it's still worthwhile to chase that "dream job" — even if the ultimate dream is to run your own company. When you're job hunting, make sure you have the best tools available, like Rezi Résumé Software.

75 percent of résumés go unseen by employers. Those numbers are not in your favor, which is why Rezi created their powerful résumé generator. With Rezi, you can create an applicant tracking system (ATS) optimized résumé in minutes that is fully customizable as you see fit. Rezi helps you hack the system, regardless of your experience level, so you can build hirable résumés that will surface in HR inboxes. The tool even gives you instant feedback on your résumé so you can improve it on the fly and ensure it's up to snuff for any job.

Rezi users have received interviews from Airbnb, Spotify, Google, and Microsoft. Join the club. A lifetime subscription to Rezi is typically $540 but you can sign up today for just $29.