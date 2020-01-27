CRM

Daylite Might be the Best Small Business CRM You Need to Know About

It's a CRM for Mac that helps small-business teams thrive.
Image credit: Daylite
Contributor
2 min read
Launching a business takes guts and ingenuity. Running a business takes meticulous attention to detail, constant follow up, extraordinary organizational skills, and... guts and ingenuity. You've got the latter down but nobody can handle the rest without help. As you enter a new business year, it's time to invest in the tools to help your business thrive. That's where Daylite, the CRM for Apple devices, comes in.

Designed for small service-based teams of 1-10 employees, Daylite can completely overhaul the way you work internally and interact with your customers. Forgetting to follow up with clients, misplacing deal points, skipping steps, missing deadlines due to poor communication — these are all mishaps that Daylite helps avoid. Daylite is an efficiency-focused CRM that provides your team with easy-to-use client and project management tools so they can churn through their own goals as well as company goals. The system is accessible online and offline via Mac and iOS apps, allowing everyone to get work done, even while in transit. And when your staff can handle their own business better, that increases the company's bottom line.

Empower your company with a solutions-oriented, budget-friendly CRM this year. Right now, you can try Daylite out for 30 days absolutely free.

