Streamline Your Meal Prep and Save Extra on This Instant Pot Cooker

From pressure cooking to sautéing, the Instant Pot does it all.
Taking care of yourself and your family starts with a healthy diet, but cooking healthy meals every night is easier said than done. With all of the moving parts in your life, it’s exceedingly difficult to commit an hour or more every night to cooking a full meal for the entire family. It’s a whole lot easier, however, with the Instant Pot Duo Nova.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is an upgrade to Instant Pot’s best-selling Duo series, combining seven appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, and time automatically, the Duo Nova simplifies the finicky aspects of cooking so you make consistently delicious dishes every time. Just put ingredients in the pot and click a button to start any of 13 cooking programs — each of which is customizable to your own cooking preferences. Not sure where to start? Download the free Instant Pot app to access more than 1,000 recipes for inspiration.

Start cooking for the whole family in just minutes — and prep meals for the entire week. The Instant Pot Duo Nova simplifies meal prep and the most popular 6Qt model is just $59.95 now.

