Eliminate Digital Distractions and Get More Done with This Mac App

Silence notifications, websites, apps, and more to create your ideal work environment.
Image credit: Domenico Loia
Contributor
2 min read
Running a business is hard enough without the countless distractions of both the real and digital worlds. When you're just trying to buckle down and get through a chunk of work, it's extremely frustrating when social media notifications, email notifications, news, business updates, and more start flooding your screen. While we can't help you with people constantly asking you questions in the real world, Focus can help you eliminate digital distractions from your workflow.

Focus is a Mac app that helps you create your ideal work environment in just minutes. It lays in your menu bar and works in the background to block distracting websites, domains, apps, social media notifications, and more, thereby helping you streamline your productivity. Of course, if you need to whitelist certain webpages, you can. Focus can block apps like Slack, Skype, or even games, and provides you with enforced timers and schedules so you can stay on task during your busiest times. With an Unlimited Plan, you'll even get productivity coaching from a pro.

Find out why Focus has been featured on LifeHacker and the Harvard Business Review. An Unlimited Plan is normally $129 but you can get one today for just $29.99. Also, get the Productivity Plan for $9.99 or Professional Plan for $19.99

