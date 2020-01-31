Learning From Mistakes

FCC Proposes $12.9M Fine for Man Who Made Over 6,000 Robocalls

The intention of the calls was to 'cause harm' while achieving media notoriety and increasing publicity for 'his website and personal brand'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
FCC Proposes $12.9M Fine for Man Who Made Over 6,000 Robocalls
Image credit: via PCMag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

The FCC is getting serious with its responses to robocallers, with the latest case being that of an individual rather than a company who made over 6,000 robocalls across six states.

As Engadget reports, the man in question used an online calling platform to manipulate caller ID so as to make his calls look like they came from a local number. He then set about targeting specific communities in each state, with the FCC stating his main intention was to "cause harm."

The FCC discovered he made 1,496 calls in California regarding the state's US Senate primary. In Florida he made 766 calls making "racist attacks about a Florida gubernatorial candidate." Another 583 calls were made in Georgia attacking a similar candidate and callers were told it was on behalf of Oprah Winfrey. 750 calls were made in Idaho attacking a newspaper and publisher after they exposed another robocaller. Then in Virginia 2,023 calls were made during the James Fields trial with a suggestion the man was attempting to influence the jury.

The worst robocall spree was made in Iowa, though. The man made 827 calls following the murder of a local college student. An illegal alien from Mexico was arrested and the spoof calls talked about a "brown horde," "savages," and to "Kill them all." The family members of the murdered student also received the calls.

In a statement detailing the extent of the robocalls, the FCC said, "The caller was apparently motivated by a belief that these actions would result in media notoriety and accordingly would enable him to increase publicity for his website and personal brand. In the process, he apparently broke the law. The FCC, Federal Trade Commission, and local law enforcement all received numerous complaints from consumers about apparently spoofed robocalls from this caller."

Clearly his plan backfired and now he's in for a big financial shock. The FCC is proposing a fine of $12,910,000 against the individual, which it seems unlikely he'll be able to pay. Before then, the FCC is offering the man an opportunity to respond by submitting evidence and legal arguments.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Learning From Mistakes

From Tragedy to Purpose-Driven Entrepreneur: Keir Weimer's Quest for Redemption

Learning From Mistakes

5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

Learning From Mistakes

The 5 Most Laughable Mistakes of Otherwise Successful Entrepreneurs -- Like Branson, Lucas and Cook, for Starters