Get Back in the Gym Faster with This Muscle Recovery System

February 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's hard enough for anyone to stick to a fitness regimen, let alone an entrepreneur with a dozen things to juggle at any given time. It's a whole lot harder when your muscles are sore and it takes you days to recover from the pain of a tough workout. Cut down on that recovery time with the PowerDot® 2.0 Smart Muscle Stimulator™.

PowerDot® 2.0 might just be the world's smartest muscle performance and recovery tool. This ingenious tool brings the power of the electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) used by physical therapists into your home. Connect to PowerDot's mobile app and you'll get access to 12 preset muscle stimulation programs and guides to help you target painful muscles to massage out knots, relieve muscles and joint soreness, increase blood circulation, and even increase muscle strength. The magnetic snaps work three times faster than other stimulation tools and, with a 20-hour battery life, the machine is ready to go whenever you are.

Access some of the world's best recovery tools without having to break the bank on a physical therapy regimen. Featured in Runner's World, Men's Health, and Wired, the PowerDot® 2.0 Smart Muscle Stimulator™ can get you back in the gym faster. Get one pod for 15 percent off $199 at just $169, or two pods for 15 percent off $349 at just $296.