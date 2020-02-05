Technology

Drones May One Day Deliver Your Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

A Japanese drone startup said on Tuesday it was partnering with Unilever, the owner of Ben & Jerry's, to explore developing an ice cream drone-delivery service in New York.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Drones May One Day Deliver Your Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
Image credit: Christophe Gateau/dpa/AFP via Getty Images via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Move over ice cream truck. The parent company of Ben & Jerry's is looking at using drones to deliver ice cream.

On Tuesday, a Japanese drone startup announced it was partnering with Unilever, the owner of Ben & Jerry's, to explore developing an ice cream drone-delivery service in New York.

The startup, Terra Drone Corporation, said it showed off the concept during a recent Unilever's investor event by using a drone to deliver a package of Ben & Jerry's ice cream cups to a pre-determined location. The drone flew and landed, carrying three 72 gram-ice cream containers in a delivery box that said "Open Me."

Related: Amazon's New 'Prime Air' Drone Can Morph From Helicopter to Plane

"With regulations around future drone flights expected to become more flexible, the consumer goods company is preparing for a drone logistics service that will deliver products to more customers faster," Terra Drone said in the press release.

Unilever and Ben & Jerry's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. So it remains unclear when the companies plan on debuting the ice cream drone-delivery service. But in recent years, Unilever has been investing in a "Ice Cream Now" program so that consumers can get Ben & Jerry's ice cream delivered to them over apps such as Uber Eats.

The company isn't alone in exploring drone deliveries. Both Amazon and Google's sister company, Wing, have also been developing drones that can fly through the air to deliver packages. Currently, the drones from Wing are delivering Fedex and Walgreen packages for select residents in Virginia as part of an ongoing trial.

Related: Your Drone May Soon Need a License Plate

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees

Technology

Zuckerberg: I Don't Care If You Like Me, I Just Want To Be Understood

Technology

4 Mistakes Not to Make When Choosing A Software Development Company