How to Build a Beautiful, User-Friendly Website on a Budget

Blocs 3 for Mac makes it easy to create a website without writing a line of code.
How to Build a Beautiful, User-Friendly Website on a Budget
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When your business is just starting out, it's entirely possible you don't have the capital to invest in designers and developers to build your web presence. However, a great website is critical to success in the 21st century. Instead of shelling out thousands on developers, then, try a tool like Blocs 3.

Blocs 3 is a website builder for Mac that makes it easy for brands to get online without breaking the bank. This fast, easy-to-use visual web design software lets you create responsive, user-friendly websites without writing a single line of code.

It works by stacking pre-defined sections to build fully-coded web pages, so you use the intuitive styling controls to map out a smart design experience without compromising on the code. You can build layouts in just minutes using pre-made blocks and sitemaps, customize fonts to your liking, and even add animations and comment support using Disqus. Plus, your site can integrate with your existing CMS and will automatically scale to any screen.

With Blocs 3, you can build a site that looks and feels like it was made by a in-house design team, but for a fraction of the cost.

Build your web presence and engage your users online without breaking the bank. Normally, a Blocs 3 subscription is $99.99 but you can save 60 percent when you get one for just $39.99 today.

