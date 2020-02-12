Build Complete Websites in a Fraction of the Time With This Handy Tool

Blueprints Websites Builder makes it easy to create sites quickly, regardless of your technical skill.

February 12, 2020

A website is nearly essential to any entrepreneurial venture. At the very least, it will be a serious agent of growth. However, if you're just starting out and don't have the technical expertise to build a site or the capital to hire someone to do it for you, what do you do? You invest in a tool like Blueprints Website Builder.

Blueprints is ideal for entrepreneurs with absolutely no technical expertise or technical founders who just don't have the time to devote to building tech. This prototyping tool helps you ideate your website seamlessly with more than 500 ready-made blocks, 200 prototype starter templates, and 30 navigation panels. You can assemble everything without code and customize your site to your liking. Every theme has scored over 96 on Google PageSpeed Insights, meaning they are fully optimized for searchability so you can hit the ground running as soon as you launch. Pages are automatically adapted to any screen size and you can export ready-to-publish HTML files in just one second. If you are more technical, you're free to dabble with blocks and templates to improve your site as you see fit.

Ready to start building? A lifetime subscription to Blueprints Website Builder is 73 percent off today at just $39. Get it for Mac or Windows.