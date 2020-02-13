Gadgets

This Sleek Desktop Hub Is Your Answer to Cable Clutter

Keep all of your devices charged and within reach on your desk.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Sleek Desktop Hub Is Your Answer to Cable Clutter
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

What are the key elements of a good office? A nice desk, a comfortable chair, good lighting — but what about power outlets? With so many devices to charge and with so many notifications coming through them throughout the day, it makes sense to have accessible outlets. Not all offices are built with easily accessible outlets, which is why you should consider a desktop hub like the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station.

With two outlets and two USB ports, this hub is the perfect solution for keeping your desktop organized and your devices powered up and within reach. Both USB ports have built-in SmartCharge which detects your device and automatically adapts to the optimal charging output while the heat-dissipating design ensures your devices nor your area overheat. Unlike other power strips, this one provides individual control switches so you can turn the AC outlets and USB ports on or off at separate times. Plus, it just looks great, with a sleek design that blends nicely into your desktop.

Clean up your workspace and stay powered up. The SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station is normally $49.99 but you can get it today for just $18.99. It's available in white/grey and white/black.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gadgets

Twitter's CEO Works Only on His Smartphone. You Can, Too, with This Portable Keyboard.

Gadgets

10 Affordable, Must-Have Accessories for the Entrepreneur on the Go

Gadgets

This Electric Toothbrush Is the Cost-Effective Alternative to Sonicare