Learn How to Start a Creative Side Hustle as a Photographer

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody has a side business these days, with some 60 million Americans participating in the gig economy. If you're not hustling on the side, you may just get left behind. The nice thing about a side hustle, however, is that it may indulge your more creative impulses and be a lot more fun than your day job. For instance, freelance photographers can make great money by simply practicing their love for photography. Learn how in The Side Photography Business Bundle.

This 10-course bundle is designed to help you launch a creative side hustle, even if you've never picked up a digital camera. (Although chances are, you have since you're reading this.) This bundle offers courses on specific styles of photography like landscape, travel, and long exposure photography, as well as portrait retouching training in Photoshop. You'll get a crash course in Adobe Lightroom and learn how to find and bill clients accordingly. There are even a couple of camera-specific courses for both Canon or Nikon users. It's everything you need to start getting paid for your photography.

Join the gig economy with a creative side hustle. The Side Photography Business Bundle is just $29 today.

