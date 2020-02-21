Sports

Shave a Few Strokes Off Your Game With This Golf Rangefinder

Better golfers close more deals. Right?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Shave a Few Strokes Off Your Game With This Golf Rangefinder
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business-closing entrepreneur, your golf game is a real asset. Or, at least, it should be. Business gets done on the links and it never hurts to have a competitive edge. If you keep overshooting the green by fifty yards or sending your ball into the woods, it's not a great look. Give yourself that edge with NX7 Pro Slope: Golf Rangefinder.

This clever rangefinder does the hard course analysis for you, letting you get an accurate measurement of ball-to-pin wherever you are on the hole. The NX7 Pro's Adaptive Slope feature analyzes uphill and downhill shots, helping you to select the best club, while the laser technology and Pulse Vibration features get precise yardage readings, so you know just how hard to hit it. You won't have to go hunting for a yardage marker ever again. Plus, the NX7 Pro Slope is rated to work in any weather conditions, even a downpour. Before you know it, you'll shave a few strokes off your game and be ready to hit the links with potential clients, leveraging your newfound skills into new business. 

Play better, close more deals. The NX7 Pro Slope: Golf Rangefinder retails for $249 but you can save 20% when you get it for $199 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sports

From Fencing to Fashion: Why This History-Making Olympian Is Breaking Barriers in Business

Sports

The Tennis Champion Who Serves Others

Sports

What It's Like to Be a Female Sports Agent in a Male-Dominated Industry