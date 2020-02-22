Learn How to Build Your Own iOS and Android Apps From Scratch

Get in on the app boom with this beginner-friendly training.

Apple grew its mobile presence on the strength of the slogan, "There's an app for that." Almost a decade later, there are two million apps in the App Store and what was once a cheeky, figurative slogan has become practically literal. There are apps for everything, and more and more companies are prioritizing developing apps to better serve their users. As such, app developers are highly in-demand. If you want to take advantage of the app boom and make a hefty paycheck, check out The 2020 Mobile App Developers Bundle.

This 20-hour bundle offers training for everyone, including absolute beginners, so regardless of your familiarity with app development, you can get on career track. You'll get introductions to iOS development and Android development using Java and Kotlin. You'll learn how to integrate SQL databases and Firebase into apps to retrieve and manage data more efficiently. By the end of the bundle, you'll put your skills into practice by building a Contacts app and a weather forecasting app by using RESTful APIs.

There are seven apps included in total, and they're all taught by the programming experts at Zenva Academy. Zenva has a great track record in the online learning space, including over 16k reviews on Udemy and 4.8 out of 5 stars on Facebook. They've taught over 400k students in total, so you could say they've done this before (and then some).

If you're looking for the kind of comprehensive education that will have you building your own apps in no time, get The 2020 Mobile App Developers Bundle for just $29.99 today.