These Flexible Social Proof Tools Will Help Boost Your Website's Conversions

Show site visitors why your product is worth their time with easy-to-implement tools.
Image credit: Negative Space
As online shopping continues to innovate and attract a greater proportion of the global retail market, it's becoming more difficult for businesses to stand out online. You may have the best product, best design, or best price on the market, but if you really want to succeed online, you need social proof. 91 percent of millennials trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation, which means you owe it to yourself to start collecting reviews. Luckily, FlockRocket Result Booster has you covered.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/383032399

FlockRocket helps you collect and surface reviews on your website, giving you the social proof you need to convert visitors into buyers. With a wide variety of engagement and conversion tools, FlockRocket gives you the power to customize the user experience on your site. In just a few clicks, you can create and publish on-site widgets like video testimonials, most recent purchases, the number of people currently on your site, notifications, reviews, and more. With these tools, users will get the social proof they need without having to leave your site to visit review sites like Google Reviews or Yelp.

FlockRocket is compatible with WordPress, Squarespace, Weebly, Wix, Leadpages, Shopify, and many more platforms so you can overhaul your site without having to change your content management system. Right now, a lifetime subscription to FlockRocket's Essential Plan is just $59.99.

