Netflix

Netflix Finally Adds Top 10 Lists for Its Most Popular Content

Last year, Netflix began testing the top ten lists feature in the UK and Mexico to help users find new shows and movies to watch. Now the lists are finally arriving to the streaming service as an official feature.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Netflix Finally Adds Top 10 Lists for Its Most Popular Content
Image credit: via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

The most popular TV shows and movies on Netflix will no longer be a company secret. The streaming service is finally making the information available to subscribers via top ten lists that start arriving today.

The feature will launch as a new row that’ll display the top ten most popular content on Netflix. “In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs,” the company said in today’s announcement.

The streaming service already has a “trending now” category, but Netflix has refrained from ranking the top ten best shows or movies. It was only last year when the company began testing an actual top ten list feature in the UK and Mexico, as a way to help subscribers find new content to watch. “Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” Netflix said.

The top ten list, which will be updated daily, will only let you know what’s popular in your country. The position of the top ten row can also vary on your Netflix interface “depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you,” the company says. So you might see the feature prominently displayed at top of your Netflix feed or not all. 

Netflix will also be awarding shows and movies that’ve made the rankings with a “Top 10” badge. “That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list — or when searching for specific shows or films," the company added. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Netflix

As Netflix Originals Increase, Platform Offers Less Content Overall

Netflix

Netflix Won Just Two Oscars After 'Parasite' Swept Major Awards

Netflix

'Stranger Things 3' Has Been Seen by Over 40 Million Netflix Accounts