This Squarespace-Alternative Lets You Build a Website for a Fraction of the Lifetime Cost

Page Builder lets you build custom, SEO-optimized websites fast.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Billions of people use the Internet every day. For an entrepreneur, that's an amazing opportunity. But it's also a challenge if you don't know the first thing about building a website. Rather than shell out thousands on a web designer, keep that capital for yourself and invest in the next best thing. Page Builder makes it easy to create a custom website from scratch without knowing the first thing about coding. And unlike Squarespace, which charges monthly fees that add up over a lifetime, you can pay one flat fee of $50 for lifetime access to Page Builder.

Page Builder lets you choose from hundreds of themes and customize each to your exact requirements. There are thousands of pre-designed elements to help you bring your site to life without coding or, if you do know a little code, you can always code elements yourself.

Whether you'd like to build a blog to showcase your portfolio or create an online store, Page Builder has you covered. Their platform has features designed specifically for selling products, offering customer support, and all of its themes are SEO-optimized and mobile-friendly. Best of all, however, is that Page Builder lets you create your site with unlimited bandwidth and zero hosting fees, saving you even more money in the long run.

Need a website? Build it yourself. A lifetime subscription to Page Builder's Pro Plan is now on sale for $49.99.

