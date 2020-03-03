Websites

How to Design a Beautiful, Mobile-Optimized Website While Avoiding Another Monthly Subscription Fee

Weblium's easy-to-use tools will help you build a site without coding a line.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many tools out there designed to help entrepreneurs build websites without code. However, many site builders come with frustrating drawbacks like clunky tools or hidden fees. If you're looking for a new site builder that works seamlessly and will help you build the best website for your brand, check out Weblium.

Weblium is powered by AI Design Supervisor and used by more than 200,000 creators around the world, many of whom helped drive Weblium to a #2 Product of the Week slot on Product Hunt. As you build your site with Weblium's responsive templates and thousands of graphics, the AI supervisor automatically adjusts the visual look of the site to make it as appealing as possible. It's like having an incredibly accommodating designer iterating as you add what you like to the site. Plus that way, your site will look great on any device without needing to implement any complex code.

Every page is equipped with advanced SEO settings to increase your site rankings and is fully optimized for high load speeds. Better yet, Weblium's plans include hosting and security fees and offer seamless collaboration so you can build a site with your whole team's input.

Even if the name Weblium isn't as well known as say, Squarespace or Wix, it may be just what you need to build the site your business requires. And instead of paying monthly fees that will certainly add up in the lifespan of your business, you can pay a one-time fee of $49.99 and call it a day. We can guarantee your (future) CPA will pat you on the back for that business decision. A lifetime subscription to Weblium's Pro plan is normally $196, but you can save 74% when you sign up for $49.99 today.

