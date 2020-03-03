News and Trends

Have What it Takes to Go to Mars? NASA Is Now Recruiting New Astronauts

Applicants will need to be U.S. citizens with master's degrees in a STEM field or have completed pilot school. Selected candidates will be trained to live on the ISS, where they'll prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Have What it Takes to Go to Mars? NASA Is Now Recruiting New Astronauts
Image credit: NASA via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

If you ever dreamed of being an astronaut, now might be your chance. NASA is now accepting applications from astronaut hopefuls who want to fly future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The space agency needs more astronauts for its Artemis program, which is seeking to send both men and women to the Moon’s south pole by 2024. NASA then intends on setting up a lunar outpost by 2028 with the eventual goal of sending humans to Mars in the mid 2030s.

“We’re looking for talented men and women from diverse backgrounds and every walk of life to join us in this new era of human exploration that begins with the Artemis program to the Moon,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in today’s announcement.

To apply, you’ll have to be a US citizen with a master’s degree in a science, technology, engineering or math-related field from an accredited institution. NASA will also accept applicants who’ve spent at least two years working toward a PhD in a STEM field or have a Doctor of Medicine degree.

NASA is also hoping professional pilots apply. They’ll need to have completed a test pilot program at a nationally or internationally recognized school, and also have a bachelor’s degree or higher in a STEM field.

The final requirement is candidates must have at least two years of professional work experience, or at least 1,000 hours of “pilot-in-command time” in a jet aircraft.

The application window is open until the end of March 2020; apply via USAjobs.gov. NASA will select final astronaut candidates in mid-year 2021.

The last time NASA made the call for astronaut recruits was in late 2015, when a record-breaking 18,300 people applied. From that pool of candidates, NASA selected and trained 11 new astronauts, who graduated earlier this year. In total, the US space agency has 48 active astronauts. 

If you do make the cut, NASA says you’ll be flown to live and work on board the International Space Station to help you prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

The Future Of Work Is From Anywhere, at Anytime

News and Trends

Everything Coming to Netflix in March

News and Trends

Apple Won't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones