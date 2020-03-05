Content Partner Where brands share their insights. What's This?

How to Read and Influence People With 6 Powerful Courtroom Tactics

Vulnerability and voice equal credibility and trust, says trial attorney James Daily.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Read and Influence People With 6 Powerful Courtroom Tactics
Image credit: Shutterstock
A mastermind group for top entrepreneurs
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article was written by James Daily, an Advisor in The Oracles and founding partner of Daily Law Group, which helps high-profile clients with fraud, crisis management, and business and family dispute litigation.

Legal trials teach you about relationships. When I stand before a jury, I have to quickly form a relationship and earn their trust so I can persuade them to see my point of view. Here are my six tips for reading people and relating to them for maximum influence.

1. Understand the 'three chairs of personality.'

Picture three chairs lined up in a row. The first chair represents your public face, how you want to appear to others. The second is your private face, the insecurities that you keep secret or only share with friends. The third is your secret face, the thing that motivates you to create false fronts — for example, something that happened to you as a child.

In any initial interaction, start by focusing on someone’s first chair. Encourage them to talk about what they find interesting. Let them demonstrate their greatness, and they’ll feel flattered that you're interested, which builds trust.

2. Empathize.

To connect on a deeper level, talk to their second chair next. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes: Imagine how they’re feeling and speak to those emotions. You don’t even have to ask questions; just make observations. For example, you might say, “It must be challenging to run your own business with so many people relying on you.” Then shut up, listen, and let them express themselves.

When you appreciate their position, it tells them that you see them. Be kind and speak to the heart of the person. If you aren’t sure how they’re feeling, share analogies from your life and see if it resonates with them. For example, “When this happened to me, I felt overwhelmed.”

3. Be vulnerable.

To speak to someone’s third chair, you must speak from your own. Contrary to what we’re often taught, it's okay to show your emotions — that's how you connect to others. Being vulnerable in revealing your insecurities or fears is the best way to build trust and encourage someone to open up.

When starting a trial, I first tell the jury what I'm afraid the opposing side will do. For example, if my client is suing a fraudulent business partner, I might tell the jury, “I'm afraid the defense will convince you that my client wasn’t harmed by this crime because he’s rich and successful.” When they hear that, the jury will think, “We won’t fall for that.”

4. Focus on voice and body language.

"Mirroring" is a relating technique where you subtly mimic the other person’s posture, such as slouching or fidgeting. You can sense how someone feels by observing their body language and listening to their voice. Does it seem natural and align with what they say? For example, if their words portray confidence but they can’t meet your gaze, they may lack certainty.

Focus on their facial expressions and truly look into their eyes. I “shake hands” with every juror through eye contact, focusing on someone until I see their head move slightly, which indicates that I connected with them.

Be intentional with your voice, including the tone and cadence. For example, you can lower your voice to create a sense of confidentiality and pause intentionally to lead the conversation.

5. Address objections.

With influence and persuasion, you have to address the other person’s preconceived objections, stories, and biases. That’s why early in a trial, I ask the jurors questions to uncover all their biases so I can address them. For example, “Many people feel that wealthy business owners such as my client don’t deserve large awards like we’re seeking. Do you feel that way?” Listen and thank them for sharing their perspective.

To overcome objections, don’t undermine their beliefs; just ask them to be open to your point of view, reframe the situation, and address their concerns. Instead of selling, describe what you can do for them. Paint a picture of what their life would be like if they considered what you’re offering. Ask them to describe their life in detail without their current challenges, using all five senses and the present tense.

6. Roleplay using psychodrama.

Psychodrama is a powerful roleplaying technique when preparing for dramatic or unpredictable outcomes in trials, negotiations, and meetings. Think about everything that’s important to you and the other side, and roleplay different scenarios with your team.

For example, roleplay how the other side might respond to your non-negotiable needs and how you can concede your “nice to haves” so you seem magnanimous. When you’ve already visualized the possibilities, you're prepared to respond appropriately in the heat of the moment.

You can find many educational recommendations from the National Psychodrama Training Center, such as books by psychodrama founder Jacob L. Moreno. You can even hire others to perform a psychodrama for your situation.

When you understand others’ motivations, you know whether you trust them to do business together. Relating to others and speaking to them as people, instead of as clients or a sale, is the way to win your case.

Connect with James Daily by visiting his website or connecting with him on LinkedIn.

Want to share your insights in a future article like this? Join The Oracles.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Persuasion

5 Ways to Become More Persuasive

Persuasion

If You Want Power and Opportunity, Work On Your Persuasion Skills

Persuasion

Simple Tips to Help You Be More Persuasive