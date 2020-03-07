Real Estate Investment

A Seasoned Real Estate Investor Wants to Help You Get Started

This 5-course bundle can help you find the best investment opportunities in your market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Seasoned Real Estate Investor Wants to Help You Get Started
Image credit: Bernadette Gatsby
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Real estate can be an incredibly lucrative investment avenue but, of course, it is not without risk. Whether you're searching for your first home or you'd like to buy property to rent out, it's important to do your research. The best places to buy may not be where you assume. If you're thinking about getting into the real estate market, but want to know more, this Real Estate Investment Master Class may be exactly what you need.

This five-course, 17-hour bundle is led by real estate investor and business consultant Symon He, who has built a career in real estate acquisitions and deal structuring. His résumé includes everything from a global M&A manager for Ingram Micro, a Fortune 80 company, to an MBA from Stanford. Today, he helps private real estate investors with their acquisitions and deal structuring. In other words, he knows his stuff and he's done it before.

In this bundle, he'll give you a comprehensive breakdown of the entire real estate investment process. From performing market research and identifying investment risks to analyzing property potential, He will teach you how to sift out the great opportunities from the risky ones. From there, he'll give you an introduction to commercial real estate and structuring deals. You'll even get a crash course in developing investment partnerships by using a tried-and-true framework.

If you're trepidatious yet intrigued with the idea of real estate investment, why not learn a thing or two from Symon. You can enroll in the Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle now for just $29.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Real Estate Investment

Buying Real Estate Property Is More Accessible Than Ever With DiversyFund

Real Estate Investment

Simplify Real Estate Investing With These Courses

Real Estate Investment

The New Tax Law Has Made It a Great Time to Invest in Real Estate. Here's How to Get the Most From Your Investment.