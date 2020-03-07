A Seasoned Real Estate Investor Wants to Help You Get Started

This 5-course bundle can help you find the best investment opportunities in your market.

March 7, 2020 2 min read

Real estate can be an incredibly lucrative investment avenue but, of course, it is not without risk. Whether you're searching for your first home or you'd like to buy property to rent out, it's important to do your research. The best places to buy may not be where you assume. If you're thinking about getting into the real estate market, but want to know more, this Real Estate Investment Master Class may be exactly what you need.

This five-course, 17-hour bundle is led by real estate investor and business consultant Symon He, who has built a career in real estate acquisitions and deal structuring. His résumé includes everything from a global M&A manager for Ingram Micro, a Fortune 80 company, to an MBA from Stanford. Today, he helps private real estate investors with their acquisitions and deal structuring. In other words, he knows his stuff and he's done it before.

In this bundle, he'll give you a comprehensive breakdown of the entire real estate investment process. From performing market research and identifying investment risks to analyzing property potential, He will teach you how to sift out the great opportunities from the risky ones. From there, he'll give you an introduction to commercial real estate and structuring deals. You'll even get a crash course in developing investment partnerships by using a tried-and-true framework.

If you're trepidatious yet intrigued with the idea of real estate investment, why not learn a thing or two from Symon. You can enroll in the Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle now for just $29.