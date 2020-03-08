Enjoy World-Class Coffee at the Push of a Button

Ratio Six is the Kickstarter-funded coffee maker designed for coffee lovers.

March 8, 2020 2 min read

If we're being honest, coffee is as crucial as anything to the entrepreneur. Between long hours, stressful meetings, and important decisions, coffee is what gets us through. However, it can also be a huge drain on your wallet — something you can't afford when you're trying to grow a business. And regular filter coffee just doesn't quite cut it. With a Ratio Six Coffee Maker, you can finally have the best of both worlds, with budget-friendly coffee anyone can make on their own.

Ratio Six raised more than $31,000 on Kickstarter to bring their coffee maker to life. Built with innovative, unique materials, the Ratio Six is a coffee maker that delivers a better brewing experience in a lightweight package. With the push of a single button, you can enjoy world-class coffee in just minutes. The Ratio Six simulates a skilled barista pour to dispense up to 1.25L of delicious, full-bodied coffee that precisely meters water flow through both the bloom and brew phases.

You can use it with flat-bottom basket coffee paper filters, Chemex paper filters, or a stainless steel reusable Ratio Kone if you purchase the Ratio Glass Carafe (sold separately).

Ready to start saving a little cash, but still enjoy good coffee? The Ratio Six Coffee Maker is currently 9 percent off $345 at $310.99. That may sound like a lot now, but if you spend $4 on coffee every day, the Ratio Six will make up the ground in no time.