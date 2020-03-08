Coffee

Enjoy World-Class Coffee at the Push of a Button

Ratio Six is the Kickstarter-funded coffee maker designed for coffee lovers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Enjoy World-Class Coffee at the Push of a Button
Image credit: Ratio
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If we're being honest, coffee is as crucial as anything to the entrepreneur. Between long hours, stressful meetings, and important decisions, coffee is what gets us through. However, it can also be a huge drain on your wallet — something you can't afford when you're trying to grow a business. And regular filter coffee just doesn't quite cut it. With a Ratio Six Coffee Maker, you can finally have the best of both worlds, with budget-friendly coffee anyone can make on their own.

Ratio Six raised more than $31,000 on Kickstarter to bring their coffee maker to life. Built with innovative, unique materials, the Ratio Six is a coffee maker that delivers a better brewing experience in a lightweight package. With the push of a single button, you can enjoy world-class coffee in just minutes. The Ratio Six simulates a skilled barista pour to dispense up to 1.25L of delicious, full-bodied coffee that precisely meters water flow through both the bloom and brew phases.

You can use it with flat-bottom basket coffee paper filters, Chemex paper filters, or a stainless steel reusable Ratio Kone if you purchase the Ratio Glass Carafe (sold separately). 

Ready to start saving a little cash, but still enjoy good coffee? The Ratio Six Coffee Maker is currently 9 percent off $345 at $310.99. That may sound like a lot now, but if you spend $4 on coffee every day, the Ratio Six will make up the ground in no time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coffee

Get the Coffee You Love as Often as You Need It

Coffee

These Warming Smart Mugs Can Keep You Productive Longer

Coffee

How to Make Your Morning Coffee Work All Day