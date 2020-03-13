In Response to Broadway Suspending Shows, Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Unheard 'Hamilton' Track

The Hamilton creator revealed a demo of a lost song in an effort to boost spirits in the face of coronavirus.

March 13, 2020 2 min read

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and In the Heights, is one of those rare human beings who strictly uses the power of Twitter to spread positivity. Anyone who follows the creative force of nature knows his feed is packed with inspiring and funny messages designed to uplift followers.

In the face of theaters going dark due to coronavirus, the Broadway legend just released a never-before-heard demo track from Hamilton that didn't make the show's final cut — for free.

In the song, Hamilton is asking George Washington for advice on behalf of his "friend" who has found himself in quite a predicament. For anybody who had been inspired by this show, this is like finding a diamond in a pile of gold. Click his link to listen. Thanks, Lin-Manuel!