News and Trends

In Response to Broadway Suspending Shows, Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Unheard 'Hamilton' Track

The Hamilton creator revealed a demo of a lost song in an effort to boost spirits in the face of coronavirus.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
In Response to Broadway Suspending Shows, Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Unheard 'Hamilton' Track
Image credit: Rich Polk | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and In the Heights, is one of those rare human beings who strictly uses the power of Twitter to spread positivity. Anyone who follows the creative force of nature knows his feed is packed with inspiring and funny messages designed to uplift followers.

Related: From Steve Jobs to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Enduring Pieces of Advice From Incredible Leaders

In the face of theaters going dark due to coronavirus, the Broadway legend just released a never-before-heard demo track from Hamilton that didn't make the show's final cut — for free.

In the song, Hamilton is asking George Washington for advice on behalf of his "friend" who has found himself in quite a predicament. For anybody who had been inspired by this show, this is like finding a diamond in a pile of gold. Click his link to listen. Thanks, Lin-Manuel!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Senators Want to Ban TikTok From Government Phones

News and Trends

Italy's Internet Strains Under the Load of Quarantined Kids Playing Fortnite

News and Trends

3 Ways to Safeguard Your Business as Coronavirus Spreads