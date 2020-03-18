Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)

Triple-bottom-line focused entrepreneurs should consider these markets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)
Image credit: Reinier Snijders/EyeEm | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Digital Content Director
2 min read

When you’re looking for a city to open a new business or relocate an existing one, you consider a bevy of factors: The tax climate, friendliness to new business and the cost of living, among many others. But as companies increasingly focus on “people, not profit,” other factors start to come into play. Is the city thinking about sustainability and equality? Is public transportation accessible and affordable? In other words, how socially conscious does the city seem to be?

Related: Infographic: The 10 Best Cities for Young Entrepreneurs in the U.S.

This is something Ascent, a ratings and reviews site that’s a subsidiary of The Motley Fool, was interested in. So they looked at more than 75 cities in the U.S. and compared how they stack up in terms of seven factors: equality, neighborliness, childcare costs, sustainable development, food access, public transit, and healthcare costs. 

Not surprisingly, large cities with a history of robust public services topped the list. Here’s a ranking of the top 10 cities. 

  1. Washington, D.C. 

  2. Baltimore, Md.

  3. Portland, Ore.

  4. Boston, Mass.

  5. Philadelphia, Pa.

  6. Chicago, Ill.

  7. Pittsburgh, Pa.

  8. Seattle, Wash.

  9. San Diego, Calif.

  10. Los Angeles, Calif.

What made the cities that scored the highest do so? Ranking highly in at least two areas helped catapult a city to the top of the list. Washington, D.C., the top city, scored high marks in sustainability, food access and public transit. Its relatively high score in healthcare allowed it to claim the top spot. And the second city, Baltimore, got a boost because its healthcare system was the most affordable. See more insights on the top five cities below. 

Related: The Best Cities for New Small Businesses (Infographic)

Of course, some cities didn’t fare so well on this list. Below, see the ranking (from top to bottom) of the metro areas could use some improvement in the areas The Ascent studied. 

10. Fort Worth, Texas

9. Wichita, Kan. 

8. Fresno, Calif. 

7. Baton Rouge, La.

6. Stockton, Calif.

5. Buffalo, N.Y.

4. St. Paul, Minn.

3. Bakersfield, Calif.

2. Arlington, Texas

1.Anchorage, Ak. 

Related: Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan