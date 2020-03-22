Work Out While in Isolation with This Complete Home Gym

Get a full-body workout anywhere.

March 22, 2020 2 min read

As gyms shut down across the company and personal weights sell out online and in stores, it can be difficult to maintain an exercise regimen during self-isolation periods. The great outdoors is always there, of course, but a run won't help you build certain muscle groups and, let's be honest, the weather is unpredictable this time of year. Instead, you can bring the gym to your home with the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym.

The BodyBoss 2.0 raised more than $1.7 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo because it's such a comprehensive, useful workout tool. This portable setup simulates thousands of dollars worth of workout equipment, allowing you to get a full-body workout literally anywhere. It's constructed to be lightweight, compact, and portable but still versatile enough to let you customize the weight you work with using resistance bands.

Need a little motivation? BodyBoss 2.0 comes with a free online workout program, giving you access to live and recorded trainers whenever your schedule allows so you can get familiar with the system while burning calories.

Self-isolation isn't an excuse to stop exercising and now, neither is "I don't have the equipment." The BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym is available for $152.15 with limited time promo code: FLASHSAVE15.