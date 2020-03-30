Learning

Stay Sharp While Social Distancing with This Deal on Rosetta Stone, Microbooks, and More

Just because you're in isolation doesn't mean it can't be productive.
Image credit: Jud Mackrill
Contributor
2 min read
Much of the world is fully engaged in social distancing due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. For many, it's still business as usual, just with more Zoom calls. But nonetheless, it's bound to get a little boring from time to time with little to no social calendar. So, why not use any extra time you have productively to learn something new or expand your knowledge? The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle will let you do just that and then some.

This bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to three top apps: Rosetta Stone, 12min Microbooks, and VPN Unlimited. Here's why you want all three of those apps in your arsenal now more than ever:

To start, Rosetta Stone, which needs no introduction, has been used for nearly 30 years at companies like NASA and TripAdvisor to teach employees new languages. CNN has called it the "Gold Standard" for language learning software and most others would agree. With a lifetime subscription, you'll gain complete access to their patented, proven language education program and you'll be able to pick and choose which languages you want to learn from all 24 languages they offer. In the past, you've typically had to pay for the software per language, so this unlimited offer is truly special.

Next up, 12min is a micro book library that condenses books into text or audio formats that are designed to be consumed in 12 minutes flat. Whether you're way behind on your reading list or you want to delve into some of today's top business books, 12min makes it possible. It's a great way to build up your business acumen in a variety of different areas without having to buy out Amazon or your local bookstore. 

Finally, since you're spending so much time online, it's smart to take every precaution you can against hackers, who are reportingly preying on the growing work-from-home contingency. VPN Unlimited encrypts your browsing to give you complete online protection and privacy whether you're working or learning a new language. It also helps that you'll be able to bypass geographic restrictions to access content from around the world.

Sold separately, these three subscriptions would run you more than $800. But you can get them together in The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle for just $179.10 today with SOCIALDISTANCE10. 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy.

