Learn Excel From an Executive With 30 Years of Experience

Rise up the career ladder by learning one of today's most important programs.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
2 min read
Microsoft Excel is one of the most ubiquitous programs on the planet. Virtually everyone has Excel on their résumé regardless of how well they know it. That's because just about every industry uses Excel in some fashion, and even a rudimentary understanding of it can be helpful in business. However, having a comprehensive, expert-level knowledge of Excel is an incredible asset. Whether you're running your own business or you want to grow in your current role, The 2020 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you draw better, smarter business insights.

This beginner-friendly bundle is led by Alan Jarvis, a business veteran who has held senior management positions at several Times Top 100 companies. Now, he's using his 30 years of experience to teach people one of the most important skills in business: Excel.

Across 10 courses and 43 hours of content, you'll progress through more and more advanced Excel formulas, functions, tools and more. You'll learn how to perform complex data analysis and draw business insights from huge amounts of data. You'll discover how to visualize data effectively. There's even a course dedicated to automating tasks with Excel.

By the end of these courses, you'll be a veritable Excel master. Grab The 2020 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $34.99 today.

