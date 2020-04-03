Photoshop

Take Advantage of Adobe's Extended Free Trial and Learn Photoshop With This $40 Master Class

Adobe CC is free for two months. Here's how to learn Photoshop and Lightroom in that time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Take Advantage of Adobe's Extended Free Trial and Learn Photoshop With This $40 Master Class
Image credit: Tranmautritam
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Among the difficulties posed by the spread of coronavirus, there have been beacons of light offered by companies and leaders looking to help in any way they can. For instance, Adobe made its Creative Cloud free for two months. That means there's no time like the present to learn Photoshop, Lightroom and the rest of Adobe CC, the world's top suite for creatives of all levels. Sure, you can mess around with the tools and get little out of it, or you can dive in as efficiently as possible with expert online instruction.

If you're willing to commit to the later, this Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginners Bundle is the perfect guide.

This nine-course, 27-hour bundle is led by Marcin Mikus, a Photoshop expert and online educator with more than 250,000 satisfied students. This bundle is designed for absolute beginners to level up their skills fast through hands-on, practical projects. You'll focus on specific tools and techniques in Photoshop that designers of all levels rely upon daily: like curves, adjustment layers, and LUTs. You'll also improve your technique by studying how to work with colors, lights and contrasts.

If Photoshop feels a bit above your design IQ, you'll also get several hands-on courses on Lightroom, an important photo editing supplement to Photoshop (or an outstanding standalone program for beginners). Between the two programs, you'll learn how to manipulate your images in just about any way that fits your goals.

Take advantage of this rare extended free trial to Adobe Creative Cloud, and get your hands dirty in Photoshop and Lightroom with this online bundle, now just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Photoshop

Learn Photoshop Fundamentals in Less Than Five Hours

Photoshop

Get This Adobe Photoshop Alternative For 45 Percent Off

Photoshop

Hey Designers, Dream On