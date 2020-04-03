Take Advantage of Adobe's Extended Free Trial and Learn Photoshop With This $40 Master Class

Adobe CC is free for two months. Here's how to learn Photoshop and Lightroom in that time.

April 3, 2020 2 min read

Among the difficulties posed by the spread of coronavirus, there have been beacons of light offered by companies and leaders looking to help in any way they can. For instance, Adobe made its Creative Cloud free for two months. That means there's no time like the present to learn Photoshop, Lightroom and the rest of Adobe CC, the world's top suite for creatives of all levels. Sure, you can mess around with the tools and get little out of it, or you can dive in as efficiently as possible with expert online instruction.

If you're willing to commit to the later, this Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginners Bundle is the perfect guide.

This nine-course, 27-hour bundle is led by Marcin Mikus, a Photoshop expert and online educator with more than 250,000 satisfied students. This bundle is designed for absolute beginners to level up their skills fast through hands-on, practical projects. You'll focus on specific tools and techniques in Photoshop that designers of all levels rely upon daily: like curves, adjustment layers, and LUTs. You'll also improve your technique by studying how to work with colors, lights and contrasts.

If Photoshop feels a bit above your design IQ, you'll also get several hands-on courses on Lightroom, an important photo editing supplement to Photoshop (or an outstanding standalone program for beginners). Between the two programs, you'll learn how to manipulate your images in just about any way that fits your goals.

Take advantage of this rare extended free trial to Adobe Creative Cloud, and get your hands dirty in Photoshop and Lightroom with this online bundle, now just $39.99.