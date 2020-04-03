Crisis Management

Were You Zoom-Bombed? Video of It May Now Be on YouTube, TikTok for All to See

Zoom-bombers have been recording their exploits and uploading the footage to YouTube and TikTok. In some cases, the videos are a privacy issue because they show AA and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Were You Zoom-Bombed? Video of It May Now Be on YouTube, TikTok for All to See
Image credit: Nes | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Reporter
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

It’s one thing to be humiliated. It’s another to have footage of the incident circulate on the internet for anyone to see. Unfortunately, that’s what’s happening to victims of hijacking attacks on the Zoom video-conferencing service.

You can now easily find video footage of “Zoom-bombing” incidents on both YouTube and TikTok. And some of the content is heinous and disturbing. 

One video posted on YouTube shows the culprit infiltrating church meetings held over Zoom to shout the words “child porn,” “Heil Hiter” and “I’m the Devil” at over a dozen people. In the same video, the perpetrator calls out specific attendees, saying he wants to have sexual intercourse with them. 

In a separate video posted on YouTube, the Zoom-bomber infiltrates a meeting that includes a woman holding an infant and shouts obscenities at them. Another YouTube clip, with 97,000 views, features the hijacker telling a participant to “show their breasts” while calling a different attendee a “pedophile.” 

PCMag easily found the videos on YouTube with the search terms “Zoom Raid" and "Zoom Trolling." The queries resulted in over two dozen videos devoted to Zoom trolling and Zoom-related pranks. Later, YouTube’s algorithms began recommending them to us. 

You can also find similar content on TikTok, which shows shorter clips of various Zoom hijacking incidents that involve berating teachers and disrupting online classes with curse words. 

Related: Watch Out for 'Zoom-Bombings' on Online Video-Meeting Apps

Why Is This Happening?

The hijackings are occurring because many users are holding public meetings on Zoom without realizing that anyone —including malicious strangers — can attend the same gatherings. In some cases, the perpetrators are learning about the Zoom sessions because the meeting details are shared on social media. In other cases, the hijackers are deliberately requesting people in online chats to post Zoom meeting details for the purposes of “raiding” them. On TikTok, we found numerous posts calling on users to share details for upcoming Zoom meetings. 

TikTok users requesting Zoom meetings to 'raid.'

As a result, a wave of hijacking incidents have been unfolding across the country, exposing users to childish pranks, along with more serious forms of harassment, including racist taunts. However, victims of the attacks may not realize they’re also being recorded. And by uploading the footage, the perpetrators are not just exposing victims to further embarrassment on YouTube and TikTok; they’re infringing on their privacy as well. 

On YouTube, the hijackers have uploaded videos of them infiltrating Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, which shows the faces of participants. In the same videos, the Zoom-bombers tell the participants, “I love alcohol” during an AA session while drawing a picture of Hitler and swastikas during the Narcotics Anonymous meeting. 

Other videos involve the culprits crashing online yoga sessions held over Zoom as attendees perform the exercises. “I love staring at girl’s asses,” says one hijacker in a video. At the same time, Zoom sessions often show people’s full names during the feed, which is then getting uploaded to YouTube and TikTok. 

The recording can happen because the perpetrators are sitting behind a computer, which allows them to use desktop recording tools or even live-streaming apps to save the footage and upload it to the internet.  

Zoom bombing clips that remain up as of Thursday morning

Related: 6 Tricks You Need to Know About Zoom

Whether or not YouTube and TikTok will take down these videos is less clear. In YouTube’s case, the platform has strict rules against hate speech and sexual content. However, a company spokesperson told PCMag earlier this week it has no specific policy against Zoom-bombing. So videos featuring the hijackers ridiculing people won’t be enough for a takedown. It’ll be up to victims to file an abuse report, claiming the video invades their privacy. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

Innovation Prevails During Times of Crisis

Crisis Management

What I Learned From Mr. Rogers About Disrupting While Being Disrupted

Crisis Management

5 Things Advertisers Should Consider Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic