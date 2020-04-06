News and Trends

Apple Is Producing 1 Million Face Shields a Week for Health Workers

Apple got product designers, engineers, operations, packaging and supply partners working together to develop a fully adjustable flat-pack face shield that can be assembled in a couple of minutes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple Is Producing 1 Million Face Shields a Week for Health Workers
Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that his company intends to start shipping one million face shields to health workers every week starting this week.

As The Verge reports, Tim Cook took to Twitter yesterday to explain how Apple has managed to source over 20 million more face masks through its supply chain, helping to honor a promise Cook had made previously. Rather than just hand them out to anyone who asks, Cook says he is working with governments to ensure "these are donated to places of greatest need."

While sourcing millions of face masks is great, Apple is doing something better by deciding to manufacture face shields using its own resources. Cook brought together "product designers, engineering, operations, packaging teams and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers." There's few companies that can match Apple when it comes to taking a product design from conception to delivery, so the end result of this collaboration is both impressive and unsurprising.

The face shield Apple has produced is fully adjustable to suit every head and can be flat-packed and shipped in boxes of 100. Upon opening the box, each shield can be assembled in under two minutes, offering health workers access to the protection they need quickly in hospitals around the world. The new shields have already been shipped to the Kaiser hospital facilities in Santa Clara Valley, and now Apple intends to ship over one million every week.

Just like with the face masks, Apple is keen to ensure the face shields go where they are needed most. For now, shipping is limited to the U.S., but there's plans to ship them to other countries as soon as possible.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Launching a New Site? Make Sure You Understand Digital ADA Compliance

News and Trends

In The Zoom Room: ESPN's Jay Williams on the Joy of Twitter Haters and What Could Be Next for the NBA

News and Trends

9 Billionaires Who Are Stepping Up During the Pandemic