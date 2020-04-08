This App Contains Everything Your Small Business Needs to Manage Its Finances Online

From simplified invoicing and payment processing to cash flow management, Fiskl does it all.

April 8, 2020 2 min read

For the self-employed and small business owners out there, doing your work is just a small part of your overall job. Getting paid is another nightmare entirely. Between juggling your business needs and expenses, performing the work, and managing your business finances and following up on invoices, it can become a headache very fast. Fiskl Mobile Invoicing App was designed to give you the flexibility and peace of mind you need when it comes to processing payments. Check it out:

Get paid easily. It may sound simple, but that's the ultra-important idea behind Fiskl. Fiskl was made with mobility in mind, allowing you to take payments online and via mobile app without physical contact. Clients can pay for your services with a variety of payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you get paid immediately and don't have to wait for checks to clear, ACH payments to process, or anything else.

You can even create, preview, and email customized invoices from any device, right on the app. Fiskl's intelligent software also captures and processes receipts in seconds, giving you a real-time view of your cash flow. Not only that, but Fiskl also helps you track the time you spend on tasks, create business reports, and manage your staff in the app.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the business world right now, and Fiskl is one more tool to help your find your bearings. It's everything you need to drive your business' finances forward in one simple app. Get a two-year subscription today for just $39.99.