Entrepreneurs Review the SBA PPP Loan-Application Processes

The public has spoken, and the results range from frustration to relief.
Image credit: laflor | Getty Images
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever since the federal government codified its landmark CARES Act, authorizing $2 trillion of assistance to companies and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners have been scrambling to apply. Many are in dire, immediate need of the SBA loans apportioned as part of the Act's new Paycheck Protection Program. But as we have detailed in a series of related articles, there is finite stimulus to go around, and the process can be more prohibitive for some than others. 

We wanted to know how this has all been bearing out for our readers, as many of you are directly impacted by the economic chaos COVID-19 has sown. So we asked you all directly on our social media channels. From what we can gather, the experience has been stressful and successful in equal measure.

Related: How to Submit Your SBA PPP Loan Application and Calcuate the Loan Amount

Below are some select responses, and remember that our resident-expert contributors Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen — of KKOS Lawyers — will continue to be here every step of the way with informative, free videos and webinars on all things CARES and PPP. And good luck.

