Entrepreneurs Review the SBA PPP Loan-Application Processes

The public has spoken, and the results range from frustration to relief.

April 9, 2020 3 min read

Ever since the federal government codified its landmark CARES Act, authorizing $2 trillion of assistance to companies and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners have been scrambling to apply. Many are in dire, immediate need of the SBA loans apportioned as part of the Act's new Paycheck Protection Program. But as we have detailed in a series of related articles, there is finite stimulus to go around, and the process can be more prohibitive for some than others.

We wanted to know how this has all been bearing out for our readers, as many of you are directly impacted by the economic chaos COVID-19 has sown. So we asked you all directly on our social media channels. From what we can gather, the experience has been stressful and successful in equal measure.

Below are some select responses, and remember that our resident-expert contributors Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen — of KKOS Lawyers — will continue to be here every step of the way with informative, free videos and webinars on all things CARES and PPP. And good luck.

The process deserves a 1 out of 10. Every institution's applications are unique from one another. The SBA has unnecessarily commingled the EIDL and PPP programs. Commingling has confused applicants, lenders, and probably the SBA themselves. @SBAgov @Entrepreneur — Mit (@Mit_D_Patel) April 8, 2020

Applied for both #ppploan & #eidl. The process seems to be designed to string small businesses along until there is no business left. — Patrick J. Ferris (@patferris) April 8, 2020

Started rocky being told we’d be in a queue at our national bank. When our CU lifted their loan cap Saturday, we applied and went from application submission to funded in under 2 hours! Thanks, @MountainAmerica! — Downtown SLC (@dtsaltlakecity) April 9, 2020\

A client of mine has had all positive experience. She had to work till 3:00 am to complete the application process. — Bankole Osinupebi, CPA (@on2somthng) April 8, 2020

Applied for PPP at 6:30 am on Friday, Apr 3rd(opening day) through a local credit union. Have not heard a peep back. — Kevin Tudisco (@KevinTudisco) April 8, 2020