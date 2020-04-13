Design

Get Access to 70,000 Design Assets for Just $50 With This Limited-Time Deal

Simplify any design project with this huge library of assets.
Image credit: Tranmautritam
Contributor
2 min read
Whether you're looking to expand your brand reach through social media, create a print media ad campaign or launch a brand from scratch, great design can make all the difference. Of course, great design can also be extremely expensive. A logo design alone can cost up to $850, making it an extremely significant investment for any bootstrapped entrepreneur. Creating designs yourself can also run you thousands in licensing fees, and it can be time-consuming to gain access to the exclusive imagery you want. Plus, you may just not have the design gene. You certainly wouldn't be alone.

To sum it up: When you're in need of an eye-catching design but don't have the resources or skill to do it yourself, you need great resources. The Professional 70,000+ Graphic Asset Bundle has you covered for an unbeatable price.

Whether you're a design pro or a complete novice, having design assets on hand will save you a significant amount of time. With assets at your disposal, you can bypass photo editing and retouching, rendering images and vectors over and over to try to find something that works on mobile, and all manner of design irritants. 

This bundle gives you access to 70,000 professional assets for just $49. You'll get royalty-free Lightroom presets, Photoshop actions, backgrounds, photo overlays and fonts, allowing you to turn any photo into a masterpiece and work more efficiently on all of your design needs. There are no limits on downloads or traffic and new products, and updates are added monthly. Plus, you'll get professional support 24/7.

This budget-friendly design bundle retails at $99, but you can save 50 percent off when you get it for just $49. You won't regret having a repository of design assets on your side.

