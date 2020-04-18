These Remote Project-Management Skills Matter Now and Here's Where to Learn Them

April 18, 2020 2 min read

We live in strange times and strange times may call for drastic measures. As unemployment in the U.S. surges and more and more companies lay off staff, now is a compelling time to make yourself as unexpendable as ever. Whether you've recently lost work or you're still employed, padding your resume with some of today's most in-demand skills is a great use of time.

One such skill is project management. Project managers are consistently in high-demand and often even command six-figure salaries. The Project Management Institute (PMI®) expects 22 million new project management job openings through 2027, which should make finding a job easier for highly qualified individuals. If you're looking for training, check out the Remote Project Management Toolkit Bundle.

This extensive toolkit is designed to turn you into a remote project management professional, something that will be especially handy as the future turns towards remote work. You'll learn how to manage projects remotely and lead teams spread across the world.

With the bundle, you'll get one-hour, interactive online conferences led by industry leaders, all designed to help you get ahead as a digital project manager. Every month, you'll also have access to office hours — supportive, grassroots-style environments where you can ask questions about the workshops, your projects, and get helpful answers. Through structured peer-to-peer mentorship groups and a Slack community, you will also have access to other project managers and can learn through conversation. You'll even get a series of customizable templates that will let you manage projects more effectively and implement digital solutions quickly.

Before you know it, you'll have the skills, know-how, tools, and mentorship to thrive as a digital project manager in an increasingly digital world. A lifetime subscription to the Remote Project Management Toolkit Bundle is normally $750 but you can enroll now for just $49.