3 Reasons Why Working Remotely Can Be the Perfect Excuse to Buy Apple's AirPods Pro

April 23, 2020

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple changed the headphone game with its completely wireless AirPods, and it hasn't stopped improving them since then. The new AirPods Pro once again redefined what wireless earbuds can do and have earned rave reviews from some of the top outlets on the web.

CNET says, "The AirPods Pro are great true wireless headphones that exceed the standard AirPods in nearly every way." Tom's Guide lauds, "With active noise cancelling, a better fit and resistance to sweat, the AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds." Just watch a second of this video:

For entrepreneurs who are now working from home, they truly are an outstanding accessory. Whether you're running a business of one or managing a small team, the AirPods Pro can make your work from home life significantly better. So what better excuse to finally grab yourself a pair? Here's why it's worth it:

1. Noise Cancellation

With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the AirPods Pro deliver immersive sound, allowing you to fully sink into your music to get into a productive mode, or block out distractions while you're focusing on delicate work. They even offer transparency mode, letting you easily switch to allow ambient sounds through so you can have a conversation, then get back to the music.

2. Videoconferencing

Between the ANC, the wireless flexibility, and the five-hour battery life, the AirPods Pro are the perfect earbuds for taking calls while working from home. You can move around freely, without distractions, so you can focus on the task at hand to keep your business functioning at peak level.

3. Siri

AirPods Pro are voice-compatible, giving you complete access to Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Whether you need her to jot down notes while you're on a call, set a reminder for you to do something later, add an event to your calendar or much, much more, the AirPods Pro let you do it all without skipping a beat.

Make working from home easier than ever. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $249.