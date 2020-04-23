headphones

3 Reasons Why Working Remotely Can Be the Perfect Excuse to Buy Apple's AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are an entrepreneur's dream toy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Reasons Why Working Remotely Can Be the Perfect Excuse to Buy Apple's AirPods Pro
Image credit: Apple
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple changed the headphone game with its completely wireless AirPods, and it hasn't stopped improving them since then. The new AirPods Pro once again redefined what wireless earbuds can do and have earned rave reviews from some of the top outlets on the web.

CNET says, "The AirPods Pro are great true wireless headphones that exceed the standard AirPods in nearly every way." Tom's Guide lauds, "With active noise cancelling, a better fit and resistance to sweat, the AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds." Just watch a second of this video:

For entrepreneurs who are now working from home, they truly are an outstanding accessory. Whether you're running a business of one or managing a small team, the AirPods Pro can make your work from home life significantly better. So what better excuse to finally grab yourself a pair? Here's why it's worth it:

1. Noise Cancellation

With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the AirPods Pro deliver immersive sound, allowing you to fully sink into your music to get into a productive mode, or block out distractions while you're focusing on delicate work. They even offer transparency mode, letting you easily switch to allow ambient sounds through so you can have a conversation, then get back to the music.

2. Videoconferencing

Between the ANC, the wireless flexibility, and the five-hour battery life, the AirPods Pro are the perfect earbuds for taking calls while working from home. You can move around freely, without distractions, so you can focus on the task at hand to keep your business functioning at peak level.

3. Siri

AirPods Pro are voice-compatible, giving you complete access to Apple's voice assistant, Siri. Whether you need her to jot down notes while you're on a call, set a reminder for you to do something later, add an event to your calendar or much, much more, the AirPods Pro let you do it all without skipping a beat.

Make working from home easier than ever. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $249.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

headphones

These AirPod-Alternatives are Just $60 Today

headphones

Convert Your Old Headphones into Wireless Ones With This Amplifier

headphones

You Can Get These $250 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for Only $62 Today