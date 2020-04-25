This 'Amazon Choice' Game Combines Mini Golf and Beer Pong

April 25, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Golf courses around the country are closed and while you may be able to set up a net in your backyard or find a makeshift driving range, the opportunities to work on your short game are few and far between. Not to mention, it's probably pretty dull and annoying to the rest of the family when you're trying to putt on hardwood floors all over the house. Fortunately, you can make it a little more interesting with PutterBall, the backyard golf game.

Featured on Golf Digest, USAG, and GOLF Magazine, PutterBall combines golf and beer pong to create an exciting, competitive game of skill that people of all ages can enjoy. (Beer drinking is not necessary, but certainly acceptable for adults.) Whether you want to play in the backyard with the kids or save it for the first tailgate after quarantine, PutterBall provides hours of fun whenever you're ready to play. The set comes with everything you need to play: the turf board, two mini golf putters, two golf balls, and 12 turf hole covers that act as targets. It packs up easily to travel anywhere and is accessible for everyone, even those who say they've never picked up a golf club.

PutterBall offers such a fun, unique experience, it's no surprise it's earned an Amazon's Choice designation with 4.8/5 stars. Start up the fun today. PutterBall is normally $189.95 but you can save 15 percent off when you get it for $159.99 today.