News and Trends

Spotify Launches Fundraising Feature for Artists

Musicians can raise money for themselves, their band/crew or another entertainer in need by adding a charity link to their profile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Spotify Launches Fundraising Feature for Artists
Image credit: doble.d | Getty Images
Reporter at PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Spotify is making good on its promise to help connect creators with fans by launching the Artist Fundraising Pick. Musicians can raise money for themselves, their band/crew or another entertainer in need by simply adding a charity link to their Spotify profile.

"Just like artists can select any piece of music to highlight on their profile as an Artist's Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination," a company blog announcement said, boasting initial partners GoFundMe, PayPal.me and Cash App.

The latter, according to Spotify, "generously" established a $1 million relief effort during the global pandemic: U.S.- and UK-based artists who submit a "$cashtag" username as their fundraising pick — and secure at least one contribution of any size — can earn an extra $100 from Cash App, up to a collective total of $1 million.

"I've been using Cash App to raise money for a while, but now that listeners can contribute through Spotify, it's going to make a big difference," musician Tyrese Pope said in a statement. "With touring now impossible, it's never been harder for artists to make ends meet, so the extra contributions … will really help when we need it most."

Last month, the streaming platform introduced its Music Relief project, which recommends verified organizations that offer financial relief — including Help Musicians, MusiCares and the PRS Foundation. Listeners can click the donate button below the organization of their choice to give directly; Spotify will match public contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million.

Related: 3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify

"I've seen lots of my fellow musicians lose work due to the current situation. Most of us don't know when we will be able to go back to work," Swedish singer Benjamin Ingrosso, canvassing for Musikerförbundet, said. "Music is something that always helps us in rough times like these, as well as being there with us to celebrate all the happy moments. I'm hoping that this fundraising … can help us get through this and get us back up on the stage, when all of this is over, to bring happiness to people with live music again."

Spotify for Artists admin users can select "Get Started" on the banner at the top of their dashboard to submit their Fundraising Pick. Listeners, meanwhile, can visit a participating musician's page to make a contribution.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Senate Approves $484 Billion Bill to Replenish Halted Coronavirus Small-Business Loan Program

News and Trends

Some Silicon Valley Bigwigs Have Reportedly Already Scurried to Their Doomsday Shelters in New Zealand

News and Trends

FBI Sees Cybercrime Reports Increase Fourfold During COVID-19 Outbreak