Crisis Management

8 Powerful Phrases Leaders Need to Say in a Time of Crisis

Harness the power of communication to lead during the darkest times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
8 Powerful Phrases Leaders Need to Say in a Time of Crisis
Image credit: nazarkru | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does this quote accurately reflect the current state of affairs during the global crisis and economic shutdown?

“…by all accounts, this recession is the severest since the Great Depression. The wave of bad economic news is eroding confidence and buying power, driving consumers to adjust their behavior in fundamental and perhaps permanent ways.”

That could have been written yesterday, but it's actually from a 2009 article in Harvard Business Review entitled How to Market in a Downturn.

As an entrepreneur, I experienced firsthand the economic fallout after the dot-com crash in the late nineties as well as the downturns after the terrorist attacks of 9-11 and the real estate and banking crisis of 2008. However, I've never seen anything like what we're currently experiencing.

Related: 5 Ways to Rekindle Your Passion for Leadership

It's at times like these that leadership is needed more than ever. Here are eight powerful messages of hope entrepreneurs can communicate to employees, customers, and partners as we weather this global pandemic:

1. You are understood.

Your team, customers, and partners want to know you are aware of and empathetic to their worries. They want to know that you believe their concerns are valid. 

2. You are safe. 

Everything is under control, you are doing everything in your power to protect employees and their families.

3. You are remembered. 

Don't let team members feel left behind or out of the loop. Remind them that we’re all in this together.

4. It will work out. 

In his book The Power Principle: Influence With Honor, the late Blaine Lee explained how captured soldiers who survived brutal treatment in prisoner of war camps often spoke of repeating to themselves the thought "I will get out, I will get out." Interestingly, those who said they would get out by a certain date or event, such as "I will be home by Christmas," succumbed to sickness and death at higher rates than those who said, "I don't know when I will get out, but I will survive and get out someday."

Related: 22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

5. Here are the facts.

As leaders, we're often afraid to share too much for fear everyone will jump ship. The opposite tends to be true: more transparency increases trust and inspires loyalty. As Harvard Business School professor Dr. John P. Kotter explained in his business classic, Leading Change, sharing important information, even if and perhaps especially if it's frightening, can provide a sense of urgency that motivates your team to make difficult yet necessary decisions.

6. Here's the plan.

Although facts are helpful, those you lead also want to know what your plan is. Your plan may only be that you're going to get everyone together and come up with a plan. That's ok, it's still a plan. 

7. Good will come from this.

In Man's Search for Meaning, author and holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl showed that even during the worst of times we can feel hope. However, in order to have hope, we must find meaning or purpose in the challenges we face. We must take something bad and turn it into something good.

8. You are loved.

Customers, partners, and your team are more likely to follow you if they know you truly care about them. We're all afraid of being abandoned when times get tough, but when we know someone cares about our well being we trust they'll stick with us, even if it doesn't make immediate economic sense.

Great leadership requires authenticity

Only use these messages to the extent you can do so truthfully. For example, don’t tell someone “Everything is under control, nothing bad will happen to you,” if you’re not sure that’s the case. Otherwise, when it’s proven things are not under control you will lose your credibility and these messages will no longer be as powerful when you use them.

Related: 50 Rules for Being a Great Leader

Are you using these messages in your business, or have you seen other leaders using them? I'd love to hear your story.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

An Exercise-Bike Company and At-Home "Botox" Business Had Nothing in Common - Until They Did

Crisis Management

To Survive the COVID-19 Crisis, You Have to Think Long-Term

Crisis Management

How COVID-19 Could Affect Your Life Insurance Coverage