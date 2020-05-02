Discover the Benefits of Mind Mapping with This Top-Rated Tool

May 2, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you don't use mind mapping, maybe you should. Haven't heard of it? Essentially, mind mapping involves using diagrams to visually organize projects and information.

A National Institutes of Health study found that people who used mind mapping boosted their retention of details by 10 percent to 15 percent. And the benefits don't stop there: professional mind mapper Chuck Frey surveyed his students and found that they're able to understand more complex problems because of mind mapping. For entrepreneurs, the benefits are obvious: It helps you understand larger, more complex problems, retain more information, and see things from new perspectives.

Of course, it's one thing to start a mind mapping practice and another to be a mind mapping expert, which you likely don't have time for. That's why MindMaster MindMapping Software exists.

This user-friendly, versatile mind mapping tool is designed to help you create fresh, new visuals. By integrating your bullet points on a project into a mind map, MindMaster helps you sort your thoughts or ideas and develop relevant solutions.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/v2vlkcF6jlo

The program offers 12 different map structures, 33 themes, and more than 700 clip art assets, all of which are available to you to customize your mind maps with near-infinite possibilities. Whether you're working to figure out a problem for yourself or you have to present to a group, MindMaster has you covered. You can easily save and present your mind maps in a PowerPoint file.

You can record your ideas effectively with the Brainstorming Mode, and add specific information like callouts, relationships, summaries, notes, hyperlinks, and much more. You can even switch to Gantt view to track your progress on certain maps.

MindMaster has earned an outstanding 9.2-star rating on FinancesOnline for good reason, and it's the perfect time to get on board. A lifetime subscription is 62 percent off its value of $129 right now, just $49.

Prices are subject to change.