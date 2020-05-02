Organizational Skills

Discover the Benefits of Mind Mapping with This Top-Rated Tool

MindMaster is how entrepreneurs can simplify almost any project.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Discover the Benefits of Mind Mapping with This Top-Rated Tool
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you don't use mind mapping, maybe you should. Haven't heard of it? Essentially, mind mapping involves using diagrams to visually organize projects and information.

A National Institutes of Health study found that people who used mind mapping boosted their retention of details by 10 percent to 15 percent. And the benefits don't stop there: professional mind mapper Chuck Frey surveyed his students and found that they're able to understand more complex problems because of mind mapping. For entrepreneurs, the benefits are obvious: It helps you understand larger, more complex problems, retain more information, and see things from new perspectives.

Of course, it's one thing to start a mind mapping practice and another to be a mind mapping expert, which you likely don't have time for. That's why MindMaster MindMapping Software exists.

This user-friendly, versatile mind mapping tool is designed to help you create fresh, new visuals. By integrating your bullet points on a project into a mind map, MindMaster helps you sort your thoughts or ideas and develop relevant solutions.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/v2vlkcF6jlo

The program offers 12 different map structures, 33 themes, and more than 700 clip art assets, all of which are available to you to customize your mind maps with near-infinite possibilities. Whether you're working to figure out a problem for yourself or you have to present to a group, MindMaster has you covered. You can easily save and present your mind maps in a PowerPoint file.

You can record your ideas effectively with the Brainstorming Mode, and add specific information like callouts, relationships, summaries, notes, hyperlinks, and much more. You can even switch to Gantt view to track your progress on certain maps.

MindMaster has earned an outstanding 9.2-star rating on FinancesOnline for good reason, and it's the perfect time to get on board. A lifetime subscription is 62 percent off its value of $129 right now, just $49.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Organizational Skills

What to Shop From Wayfair's New 'Organization Collection'

Organizational Skills

10 Ways to Declutter Without Going Minimalist

Calendar

10 Secrets to Creating a Master Calendar That Drives Your Productivity