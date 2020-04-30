News and Trends

Elon Musk Hastily Deleted Tweet Saying 'LIBERTY' After Calling Lockdowns 'Fascist'

The Tesla founder tweeted the word in all caps, alongside several American flag emoji and a picture of a unicorn swearing. It was taken down within two hours.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Elon Musk Hastily Deleted Tweet Saying 'LIBERTY' After Calling Lockdowns 'Fascist'
Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images via BI
Elon Musk at an event in Washington, DC, on March 9.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continued to challenge the coronavirus lockdown measures across the U.S. by tweeting the word "LIBERTY" — before quickly deleting it.

In the early hours of Thursday, Musk tweeted the word in all caps, alongside several American flag emoji and a picture of a unicorn swearing. It was taken down within two hours.

A day earlier, during a Tesla conference call, the billionaire described U.S. shelter-in-place orders as "fascist" and said they were imprisoning people in their homes.

"Frankly, I would call it forcible imprisoning of people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights, in my opinion," he said during the Tesla meeting. "It's breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country. What the f---. Excuse me. Outrage. Outrage."

Related: Elon Musk Is Bold and Daring, But Should You Like Him?

Though the American public is still thought to largely support most of the U.S.'s social-distancing measures, the billionaire has become especially vocal on social media as lockdown protests have taken place in several U.S. states. Earlier this week, he urged leaders to "FREE AMERICA NOW," in a tweet that hasn't been taken down.

Last week, Tesla defied California instructions to keep its staff to a minimum until May 4 by announcing that some of its employees would return to work on April 29. But on Tuesday, the company said it was canceling those plans.

On Wednesday, the company announced a surprise profit in the first quarter of 2020, despite being forced to close its main factory in California because of the coronavirus crisis.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

L.A. Lakers Latest Private Company to Return PPP Funds

News and Trends

5 Decentralization Trends to Watch in 2020

News and Trends

FBI: Think Twice Before Posting Your High School Photos on Social Media