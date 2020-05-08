Can't Find the Shows and Movies You Want? It's Time to Cut the Cord and Try SelectTV.

May 8, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Streaming services are a dime a dozen these days, and in quarantine, they've become more vital. However, finding the content you want to watch can still be a pain when you have to search through half a dozen different services, some of which you don't have access to. Maybe you even try to find the show you're looking for on cable, and it's still not on. Why are you paying for cable and all these services? It's a good question, because SelectTV is the one option that makes cutting the cable cord and unifying all of your streaming methods easier than ever.

SelectTV brings together hundreds of online sources into a single, easy-to-use guide. With your subscription, you'll get access to more than 700,000 TV episodes, 100,000 movies, 50,000 radio stations and 1,500 channels from more than 150 countries across all of your devices. Plus, you can get unlimited video on demand from any device. There are no hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation required — it's all ready to use as soon as you buy.

If you're looking for something specific, SelectTV's Pay-Per-View deal finder compares all the available sources for a movie or TV show and gives you the best prices on content that you can rent or own. When you find your favorite shows and movies you can save them to your personal library, and you can even unify all of your existing subscriptions into a single, unified guide. Love sports? SelectTV also offers a full calendar of live sports, concerts and more, all streamed via the web once we're back in business there.

With this current deal, you'll also get a free HD antenna with your purchase, giving you access to more than 100 live local channels in HD, so the pain of cutting the cord will be even less.

SelectTV has been featured on USA Today, The Huffington Post, Digital Trends and Forbes because it's such a great deal. Right now, you can sign up for a two-year subscription for 64 percent off at just $32.99, or a five-year subscription at 60 percent off at just $59.99.