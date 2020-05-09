Skip a Trip to the Market. Get 18 Bottles of Wine Delivered for Less Than $10 Each.

May 9, 2020 2 min read

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, few industries are immune. Take, for example, the top-shelf business. Top winemakers are now presented with a market where the ability for potential customers to see, smell, and taste their wares before buying is diminished. Restaurants are closed, wine tasting rooms are closed, and there's no real clarity on when they'll be operating at full capacity again.

Many top winemakers, then, have resorted to bringing their wares directly to customers online. Customers, meanwhile, are buying. Online wine shopping is a newer phenomenon and it's only going to grow and become more expensive. If you're in the market for some wine, check out World Wine Tour Collection.

Your first order from the World Wine Tour Collection is half off. This pack includes 18 premium international from vineyards across the world. You'll receive wines from Spain, Italy, Chile, Argentina, France, Australia, Califonia, and more, in up to 12 different grape varietals. You can choose between an all red pack, all white pack, or mixed pack, depending on your tastes and preferences. Some of the top-rated bottles that may be in your pack include a Wind Gap Sonoma Coast Syrah, a Wine Doctor Shiraz, a Hillersden Marlborough Riesling, or a Wild Brush Cellars Central Coast Chardonnay.

Whether you're new to wine or you're an expert who would like to fill out the cellar, this is an unbeatable deal. Usually, the World Wine Tour Collection is $324 for 18 bottles, but you can save half off and get it for $162 today, including free shipping.