News and Trends

Uber to Riders and Drivers: Wear a Mask or Lose Access to App

Uber will ask drivers to take a selfie through the Uber app before picking up rides. Riders will indicate in the app that they have a mask or face covering.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Uber to Riders and Drivers: Wear a Mask or Lose Access to App
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images via PC Mag
Guest Writer
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you don’t wear a mask on your next Uber ride, you may end up losing access. 

Starting on Monday, May 18, Uber will begin requiring both riders and drivers to wear masks during their ride-hailing trips. To help enforce the policy, users found in violation can be reported to the company through the app. 

“Now we are adding new options for feedback, including having no face cover or mask,” Uber said in today’s announcement. “Drivers and riders who repeatedly violate mask policies risk losing access to Uber.”

Offenders will get served a suspension or a permanent ban, depending on the situation, the company told PCMag.

In addition, Uber is rolling out a new system to ensure drivers are wearing a mask before they can begin picking up passengers: Through the Uber app, they’ll have to take a selfie in which they are donning a face covering. 


Image of mask-tasking selfie feature.
Credit: Uber

“After we verify the driver is covering their face, we’ll let the rider know via an in-app message,” the company said. “Unlike our Real-Time ID Check system, this technology detects the mask as an object in the photo, and does not process biometric information or compare mask selfies to driver photos in our database.”

If the driver fails the mask-wearing test, Uber will deny them access to the ride-hailing app.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Another 2.91 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

News and Trends

Elon Musk's Boring Company Completes Excavation of Its Las Vegas Tunnels

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says He'll Move Tesla's Headquarters to Nevada or Texas