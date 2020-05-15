Stay Productive While You Work From Home with These Shure Headphones

May 15, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Much of the country will be working from home for the foreseeable future, which means it's a good time to ensure you're set up for success. There are many distractions around the house, from family members or roommates to the sounds of the great outdoors. Blocking them out and staying focused can be difficult. But it's much easier with a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, like the Shure AONIC 50s.

Manufactured by global audio experts, Shure, the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are engineered to deliver a premium listening experience with sustained comfort. AONIC 50 lets you adjust the noise-cancellation levels as much as you'd like, so you can enjoy a little ambient noise if you'd like, or block out everything but your music to get laser-focused. With 20 hours of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted audio throughout your entire day, and even up to half your workweek. If you need to make or take a call, fingertip controls give you quick access to answer, adjust the volume, or pause your music with just the push of a button.

Not to mention that these headphones have earned top marks from the likes of Trusted Reviews, who write "...in terms of sound, the AONIC 50s seem to have everything that’s required to live up to Shure’s impeccable heritage."

If you want to get more productive while you work from home, it's worth investing in a solid pair of headphones. Plus, the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are currently 20 percent off their $499 price — that's just $399 today in either black or brown.