Crisis Management

Headspace Offers Unemployed Americans a Free Year of Mindfulness

U.S. residents aged 18 and older who are currently unemployed or furloughed are encouraged to sign up for the app.
Image credit: Getty Images via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Nearly a quarter of the American workforce is out of a job due to the COVID-19 crisis, so healthcare app Headspace is offering a full year of premium access to jobless or furloughed U.S. residents aged 18 and older.

"The current state of unemployment in the U.S. has become an alarming crisis," the company says. "To help those affected, we're offering a full year of Headspace Plus for free. Discover meditation and mindfulness tools to help you feel less stressed, more resilient and kinder to yourself."

Sign up now for access to 365 days of the full Headspace library (hundreds of guided meditations and courses), Sleep by Headspace (podcasts, music, and sounds for a better night's rest), Move Mode (at-home workouts and guided runs), The Wake Up (daily video series) and additional guidance. You'll need to provide details like your most recent employee, role, work industry, last date of employment and ZIP code.

The offer is available only for new or existing free members currently furloughed or unemployed. Everyone else can start a two-week free trial, after which they are auto-enrolled in a $69.99/year annual membership. If you're unable to pay your existing subscription cost for any reason, contact Headspace separately.

"During this crisis, our mental health is suffering. Headspace is here to give you the tools and resources to look after your mind," according to the site. "And now, more than ever, it's time to support those who really need it."

In an effort to ease the uncertainty of a global pandemic, the federal government has allowed individual states to change their unemployment benefit laws in cases related to COVID-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, meanwhile, expands benefits to include self-employed and gig workers; it also promises all unemployed workers an additional $600/week for up to six months, and an extra 13 weeks of benefits beyond what a state currently provides.

