This Healthy Snack Alternative Is Backed by NBA All-Star Trae Young

Indulge in this popcorn without the guilt.
This Healthy Snack Alternative Is Backed by NBA All-Star Trae Young
Image credit: Lytepop

Staying in shape during quarantine has proven difficult for many people. For one thing, it's just so much easier to just snack all day when you're stuck at home. But just because you love snacking doesn't mean you can't stay in great shape. Just put the Cheetos away and pick up lytepop™ instead.

lytepop™ is electrolyte-infused popcorn. Backed and used by NBA All-Star Trae Young, lytepop™ was created for those with active, health-conscious lifestyles — but who also love tasty treats. The electrolytes help to keep you charged and functioning at peak performance, providing your body with essential minerals that aid in hydrating and re-hydrating your body. Eating lytepop™ through a workout might help you achieve more while preventing fatigue and muscle cramping.

Beyond the athletic benefits, lytepop™ says its popcorn is also a healthy, organic, high-fiber, low-calorie snack. It's larger and fluffier than common popcorn and is absolutely bursting with flavor. It will make you feel like you're chowing down on a sugary, unhealthy snack but you'll actually be doing your body a favor. Sounds almost too good to be true, right?

We've had enough bad news lately, so do yourself a favor and don't sacrifice tasty snacks or your health. Take advantage of the health benefits and great taste of lytepop™. A package is normally $24.99 but you can save 28 percent off when you get it for $17.95 today.

