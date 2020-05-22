The Most Watched Shows on Netflix This Week

May 22, 2020 5 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Reelgood.com helps people find out if the TV shows (and movies) they want to watch are , and on what service to find them. It also pulls a lot of data from its 4 million monthly users about what they're watching and uses that to extrapolate the most watched programming in a given week.

Below you'll find the top shows streamed on Netflix last week in descending order. They're not all Netflix Originals—some are fantastic programs from other sources that just happen to be rocking the streaming world right now. Use it to compare your tastes—or to get an idea of what you should binge next.

Community

Dan Harmon’s classic NBC sitcom (which eventually finished its run on Yahoo, of all places) is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix, even that weird last season. If it’s a big enough hit, maybe they’ll get that movie they always wanted, funded by Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

The first five seasons of this basic cable future classic are streaming on Netflix. The final season recently aired on Pop TV in the US. It’s all about a rich family forced to take up life in a little town they once bought as a joke.

Outer Banks

In this glossy teen drama, the insanely photogenic local working-class teens of the North Carolina vacation getaway town get wrapped up in a mystery involving a missing parent, treasure, and dangers galore.

Outlander

Outlander is known for time travel, sex, historical drama, sex, romance, and sex. The internet is full of supercuts and listicles about the sex scenes but the entirety of the series (except for the current season that just finished on Starz) is available on Netflix.

Better Call Saul

The prequel to Breaking Bad has wrapped up its penultimate fifth season on AMC, but there's still four seasons to catch up with on Netflix. You can see just how bad it gets for Jimmy McGill that he turns into as big a sleaze as Saul Goodman.

Stranger Things

The bonafide mega-hit that Netflix always wanted is contained wihin the first three seasons of this show. It expertly captures the 1980s feeling that Stephen King and Steven Spielberg managed to generate, with characters you instantly recognize and want to be friends with.

Love 101

The teens love their dramas (or maybe the adults love their teen dramas) so much on Netflix that this single season show out of Turkey is now a hit in the US. It’s all about some supposedly bad-seed kids trying to help a teacher fall for a coach. What could go wrong?

Breaking Bad

If you have yet to dive into the tale of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, all five seasons of AMC's show about The One Who Knocks are streaming on Netflix. (Watch Better Call Saul when you're done.)

Ozark

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this award-winning critical darling about money launderers who hide in Missouri to get out of the biz, only to expand their empire. Season three arrived in March.

The Last Kingdom

Based on The Saxon Stories books, The Last Kingdom started on the BBC and soon became a Netflix Original with season three. It’s a fictional take on history in the 9th century, with Anglo-Saxons versus Viking Danes.

After Life

The second season of Ricky Gervais’ series about an already misanthropic guy living his best life in the wake of his wife’s death is now streaming.

Money Heist

Spain's La casa de papel—about the robbing of the Royal Mint in Madrid—comes to the US via Netflix, which recut the original series into shorter episodes to make it seem even longer. Seasons three and four are true Netflix Originals with an even bigger budget.

Into the Night

Time for a new apocalypse, this one from Belgium. In Into the Night, the sun turns against the world, destroying everything in its light, and a flight of hijacked passengers heads west to stay ahead of death.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy’s latest show is a Netflix original about the up-and-comers trying to make it in Hollywood after World War II. But this being a Murphy production, expect a twist in addition to the megastars, glorious production values, and sexual intrigue galore.

Dead to Me

The death-soaked friendship between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me was weird to start with in season one, and now there are even more secrets to keep and lies to keep straight in the wake of (you guessed it) a murder.

The Most Watched Streaming TV Shows

It's not only Netflix that's streaming. Here are the top TV shows this week across all video-streaming services.

20. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

19. Game of Thrones (HBO)

18. Solar Opposites (Hulu)

17. Stranger Things (Netflix)

16. Love 101 (Netflix)

15. I Know This Much Is True

14. Breaking Bad (Netflix)

13. Ozark (Netflix)

12. The Last Kingdom (Netflix)

11. The Great (Hulu)

10. What We Do in the Shadows (FX on Hulu)

9. After Life (Netflix)

8. Killing Eve (BBC America and Hulu)

7. Normal People (Hulu)

6. Money Heist (Netflix)

5. Into the Night (Netflix)

4. Hollywood (Netflix)

3. Rick and Morty (Hulu and Adult Swim)

2. Dead to Me (Netflix)

1. Upload (Amazon Prime Video) (For more check out, Will We Ever Be Able to Upload Our Brains?)