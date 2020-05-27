Emergency Prep

Everyone Should Have an Emergency Kit. This One's on Sale.

Save 10 percent off GoBox, a pre-packed, ready-to-go emergency kit.
Everyone Should Have an Emergency Kit. This One's on Sale.
Even in the best of times, it's a good idea to have an emergency kit ready to go at a moment's notice, especially if you live in areas frequently affected by natural disasters like earthquakes, hurricanes, or tornadoes. Now, when hospitals are dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and access to healthcare isn't as easy, it's especially important to have an emergency kit on hand. If you're in need, GoBox is the three-day emergency kit that's earned coverage in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and it's currently on sale for 10 percent off.

GoBox is a one-person emergency kit designed to fit easily on the bookshelf or in your car's glove box. It's packed full of tools to help you get through any emergency scenario. Whether air quality is poor, the weather is nasty, or you can't get inside for a couple of days, GoBox has a solution. In the event of an injury, GoBox has a comprehensive first aid kit and a high decibel whistle to signal for help. It's even packed with three days' worth of food and water that's guaranteed to stay fresh for the next five years. All of these essentials are packed into a book-sized box with a pop-out handle for easy transportation.

The complete list of items inside GoBox include a KN95 respirator mask, Swiss multi-tool, LED flashlight, glow stick, Mylar emergency space blanket, rain poncho, waterproof utility bag, Kraft notebook, Preppi pencil, safety matches, candles, emergency whistle, first aid kit, US Coast Guard-approved food and water supplies, and even playing cards in case you get bored.

GoBox is a ready-to-go emergency kit that can literally be a lifesaver. Normally $100, you can get GoBox for $89.99 today.

