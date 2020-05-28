Productivity Tools

Finally, a Tool That Seamlessly Imports Google Docs to WordPress Without Ditching the Formatting

Save editing time and work more productively with Word Pigeon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Finally, a Tool That Seamlessly Imports Google Docs to WordPress Without Ditching the Formatting
Image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you manage a website or create a lot of web content for your business, it's an enormous pain when work gets corrupted or lost. That's why many entrepreneurs and content creators choose to write content in Google Docs, where there's an easily-accessible, consistently backed-up copy of their work always available.

However, that strategy comes with its own set of hiccups. Copying your work from Google Docs over to WordPress risks losing formatting and images, forcing you to recreate content a second time. Word Pigeon is the WordPress plug-in that was created to resolve that problem — and to that we say, thank you. 

Word Pigeon allows you write content in Google Docs and then export it immediately to your WordPress admin with just a single click. All of the formatting, images, and links will remain intact, saving you a huge amount of time. There's no coding or adjusting your WordPress theme necessary; Word Pigeon simply transports your content to WordPress exactly how you want it to look. That way, you'll save hours of editing time, improve your collaboration efforts, and be able to build a better, more efficient content strategy.

Word Pigeon works for PC, Mac, or Linux systems and as a plug-in for WordPress and G Suite. All you have to do is create content the usual way in Google Docs, find your file displayed in Word Pigeon, and hit export. Word Pigeon does the rest.

With Word Pigeon's Phoenix Plan, you can manage five sites and provide access for up to ten users. A lifetime subscription to this plan is worth thousands of dollars, but you can register today for just $96.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

6 Amazing To-Do Lists to Help You Maximize Productivity

Productivity Tools

These Ingenious Lights Can Make You More Productive

Productivity Tools

Work Anywhere With This 'Invisible' Laptop Stand