Finding the Right Business Insurance Can Be Hard, but This Tech Startup Makes It Easy

June 2, 2020 3 min read

If you run a business, it is absolutely essential that you protect yourself and your assets with business insurance. However, figuring out exactly what kind of coverage you need and finding the best possible price is no easy task. That’s why a group of tech got together and created CoverWallet, an online commercial insurance marketplace and concierge service specifically designed to help small- to medium-size businesses understand, buy, manage, and save money on insurance.

Why finding the right business insurance can be difficult.

When you start a business, you assume legal responsibility for the physical and financial well-being of anyone affected by your business’s activities, including clients, customers, employees, or even people who just happen to be passing by. Business insurance protects you in the event that something goes wrong. It can also protect your commercial property and assets—physical, financial, or intellectual—from unforeseen events. The trick is figuring out exactly what kind of insurance coverage your business needs.

Because there are so many different types of businesses, there are literally dozens of different types of business insurance. These include general liability, workers compensation, professional liability, umbrella, employment practices and liability, cyber liability, business interruption, equipment breakdown—the list goes on and on. In many cases, businesses will need to mix and match different types of coverage to make sure they are fully protected. Figuring out exactly what you need, then finding the best possible rates, can be stressful and time consuming. On the one hand, you don’t want to skimp on insurance, because if you don’t have the right coverage, one little misstep could wipe out your assets. On the other hand, you also don’t want to pay for coverage that you don’t need.

In the past, the best way to find commercial insurance was to talk to people in your industry and ask if they could recommend a broker who specializes in your field. But that’s obviously not an efficient way of doing things. Luckily, CoverWallet is changing the game.

CoverWallet was founded by people with extensive experience in software startups. Frustrated with how difficult it was to navigate the commercial insurance landscape, they decided to build a solution specifically tailored for small-to-medium sized businesses. The result is an easy-to-use online platform offering state-of-the-art technology to find the best price on personalized coverage.

With CoverWallet, the most competitive quotes from top-rated insurance companies are just a few clicks away, no matter what kind of business you run. They use an award winning “intelligent assessment system” powered by deep analytics AI to tell you the types of policies and features your business needs. However, if you still have questions about your options, CoverWallet also has a team of highly skilled advisors available via phone, chat, or email. And CoverWallet doesn’t just help you buy insurance. You also use their platform to manage your policies and certificates of insurance online, 24/7.

If you’re tired of feeling confused and overwhelmed by the commercial insurance industry, or you’re worried you don’t have the right coverage or best rates, make your life easier and get a free quote from CoverWallet today. It's the easy, affordable way to protect your business.