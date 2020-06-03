How Leaders Build Confidence

June 3, 2020 5 min read

At my place of business, when the world went into lockdown, we immediately began planning, strategizing and communicating — creating a framework for our go-forward operations.

The idea of creating a framework during a pandemic could be met with skepticism. Some may think, "There’s absolutely no way any of us can predict consumer behavior or economic trends for the foreseeable future. What’s the point of sharing projections that will likely change?”

That’s true. We very well may be incorrect in setting certain expectations, plans or numbers. But the value of setting forth a framework is not being able to navigate perfectly with no adjustments along the way. The value is really strategic and forward progress, team cohesion, and confidence in .

Align to accomplish

To get anything done efficiently, teams need to keep moving — and keep moving in the same direction. Our projected timeline is intentionally flexible and updated often. Flexibility is necessary for a situation like this, which makes clear, consistent staff communication necessary as well. When the whole company is aligned about expectations and goals, people are empowered to do their jobs — and beyond.

From the very beginning of the working-from-home phase, I was seeing an exceptional level of ownership, creativity, boldness and dedication from my team. So many people were stepping up, from all departments and levels. The freedom from micromanagement is empowering for everyone involved and sends a reassuring signal about the future of the team.

Keep moving

You can’t make progress if you’re not moving. In times of crisis, sometimes the obstacles and options become too overwhelming, and even the most experienced leaders get stuck at a standstill. The adage: “don’t let perfection become the enemy of good” can be applied to management setting strategic direction as well. I believe strongly that having a vision and taking action within that direction is more beneficial than waiting for the perfect moment, the perfect marketplace, the perfect step-by-step instructions handed to you from above… If you’re in a leadership position, it is your responsibility to chart the course and make the tough judgment calls.

In our case, focusing on movement ensured we didn’t miss a beat. The quick action really helped appease any worries management had or individual team members had about productivity while working from home.

By charging ahead and trying new things — whether facing a crisis or not — you’re bound to make some progress in the right direction. For us, for example, the swift addition of our virtual experiences vertical of charity auctions launched in direct response to COVID, but we expect it to remain indefinitely and provide a new way for nonprofits to raise unrestricted funds. If we would have waited for the peak of the pandemic and economic uncertainty to pass so we could go back to “business as usual,” we never would have built out this new component of our auction platform.

Lean into leadership

If there’s ever a time to boldly assert yourself as a leader, it is now. Our teams look to us to set the tone and pave the path forward. Successfully leading during a crisis does not mean predicting the future perfectly, doing everything yourself or only highlighting the positives; successful leadership means rising to the occasion earnestly and humbly. Respect and long-term loyalty are earned from making a thoughtful effort, putting the best interests of the business and the team first.

Being able to turn to a “North Star,” communicated unambiguously by leadership, helps defend against the creeping anxiety and nervousness caused by the pandemic. When leaders step up and do the work to provide a framework for moving forward, we are reassuring our teams that we have a plan. With so many other factors up in the air during this time, keeping people focused can help us all cope better.

As a leader right now, you don’t have to be perfect at everything — I’m certainly not — but your strengths will shine through and make an impact on your team. Challenging times help define who we are as people and as leaders. Lean into your intuition, and move boldly to set the standard for how you’d like others to operate.

We’ve found that a clearly communicated framework can help move our business in a positive direction, from more efficient and creative solutions to long-term retention and morale. No one has the silver bullet for small business success, especially right now, but I can guarantee whatever that formula is starts with a vision for the future.